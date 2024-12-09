NDC Claims Victory in 10 Constituencies in Bono East, Addresses Unrest in Techiman South

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has announced that the party has won all but one seat in the Bono East Region, with the exception of Techiman South.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday night, Gyamfi confirmed that the NDC secured 10 out of the 11 constituencies in the region, leaving Techiman South as the only constituency not under their control.

“I can tell you on authority that out of the 11 constituencies, we have won 10. The only one that we did not win is Techiman South, but all others, we need not mention them,” he stated.

This announcement comes after protests and violent clashes erupted in Techiman South, where NDC supporters disputed the election results, believing the seat was theirs. The situation escalated as supporters went on a rampage, destroying public property, including the Regional Police Headquarters, in frustration over what they perceived as a fraudulent result.

The unrest has also led to the vandalism of electoral materials, with video footage circulating on social media showing scattered ballot papers, further fueling suspicions and anger among NDC supporters. Despite this, the party’s National Executive has reaffirmed their stance that the results from the other constituencies, including Techiman South, were credible.

NDC supporters in the region have argued that the election was marred by irregularities and that the declared results do not accurately reflect the will of the people. This has raised serious concerns about the transparency of the electoral process in the Techiman South constituency.