NDC clears Mahama, Bonsu, Duffour for presidential primaries

Former President John Dramani Mahama has picked the first position on the ballot for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential Primaries to be held in May.

Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Finance Minister, picked the second and third positions respectively.

The fourth person, Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, has voluntarily withdrawn from the race and communicated in writing to the Party and declared his support for Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, Chairman of the Vetting Committee, announced this after the balloting for the positions for the candidates for the May 13, 2023 presidential Primaries was done on Wednesday.

He said the aspirants during the vetting were questioned on a wide range of issues pertaining to the Party and the country, with the three persons who had been cleared, providing satisfying responses to the Committee.

Dr Peter Boamah Otukunor, a representative of former President Mahama, speaking to the media, stated that the “number one” slot they picked signified the position the former President was seeking to occupy in the Party and the country.

He said the former President was expecting an overwhelming endorsement from the Party delegates.

Mr Bismark Tetteh, a representative of Mr Kojo Bonsu, said the aspirant was keeping faith with the 440,000 NDC delegates who would vote to elect the Party’s flagbearer.

He said for the past two years, Mr Kojo Bonsu had been reaching out to them and selling his vision on how to revive the Party and make it attractive to the masses.

Mr Yaw Boateng Agyan, a representative for Dr Duffour campaign team, said the third slot picked by Dr Duffour signified the “Holy Trinity” which he said was very significant.

He said Dr Duffour was a grassroot man so, he would get his backing from the people.