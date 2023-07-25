NDC commemorates 11th Anniversary of Mills’ death

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage have organised the 11th Anniversary Wreath Laying event to commemorate the passing of President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.

The solemn event was attended by dignitaries, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, former President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Members of Parliament, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, National Executives, family of Atta Mills, and party members.

The annual event, which is organised by the J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage is to honour the memory of the former leader who served as the President of Ghana from January 8, 2009, to July 24, 2012, when he died.

Former President Mahama speaking at the solemn occasion described the late President as a distinguished man, who had served his country with utmost integrity and humility whiles building a better Ghana for all not just a few.

He described Prof Mills as the epitome of selflessness and that he was always seeking the welfare of others even at the expense of his wellbeing and comfort.

“The late President was deeply compassionate and an empathetic leader, who worked tirelessly to leave Ghana a better place than he came to meet it and throughout his life, he sought to improve the life of citizens, including the youth of the country.”

“Here lies a man who governed this country with humility and sensitivity and superintended our economy with great skills. He made the right calls on the economy, and it was no surprise that under his stewardship, Ghana famously recorded its highest ever recorded GDP growth rate of 14.4 percent with the larger contribution of this growth coming from the real sector rather than oil” he said.

The former President said Prof Mills administration still held the record of the longest ever sustained period of single digit inflation with almost all key economic indicators pointing in the right direction as compared to the current “disarray into which the country has been plunged”.

Mr. Fifi Kwetey urged NDC supporters to continue to cherish the legacy of Prof Mills, describing him as a great leader, servant and son of Mother Ghana.

He said the Party was privileged to have a man who became the Vice President, flagbearer and eventually the President, who could be described as a great servant and leader.

“If there is anything that stands tall about him is that he rose to the highest, but at no point forgot his simplicity and humility,” he said.

Very Rev Dominic Dadzie, Director, International Missions, Methodist Church Ghana, in a homily, called on Ghanaians to depend on God because the nature of man was temporal.

He urged Ghanaians to emulate the life Prof Mills, who had ensured unity among the citizenry despite different political affiliations.

A total of six wreaths were laid at the Asomdwee Park to commemorate the Day.

The first person to lay the wreath was Mr. Alban Bagbin on behalf of Parliament and the legislature, followed by Mrs. Naadu Mills, who was represented by Naa Momo Lartey, MP for Krowor.

The third person to lay the wreath at the tomb of the Prof Mills was former President John Mahama, then the Atta Mills family, led by Mrs. Quarshie, a sister of the late President.

Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketia led the National Executive to lay the fifth wreath on behalf of the NDC, whilst Mr. Kwame Peprah with support from Professor Kwamina Ahwoi and Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, laid the last wreath on behalf of J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage