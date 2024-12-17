NDC Communications Officer Responds Strongly to Seth Terkper’s Comments on Free SHS Policy

Abass Nurudeen, the Ashanti Region Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sharply responded to recent remarks made by former Finance Minister Seth Terkper regarding the party’s position on the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM, Abass urged caution from the party’s leadership as it navigates its return to power, stressing the need for strategic actions to avoid repeating mistakes that cost the party dearly in the 2016 elections. “We must ensure we do not repeat the mistakes of the past that cost us dearly in 2016,” Abass said, urging the NDC to be mindful of its approach moving forward.

Abass’s comments followed Terkper’s criticism of the NDC’s stance on the Free SHS program, introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2017. Terkper, in an interview on TV3 on December 13, raised concerns about the sustainability of the policy, questioning how an incoming Mahama government would finance it, especially with promises to remove certain taxes.

In his response, Abass dismissed Terkper’s remarks as premature, arguing that it was too early to speculate on Mahama’s policies before he officially assumes office. He expressed frustration over the timing of Terkper’s comments, warning that such statements could undermine the NDC’s “resetting” campaign. “Mahama hasn’t even taken office yet, and people like Seth Terkper are already making comments that could derail his efforts to reset the country and make things right,” Abass stated.

Abass went further to criticize Terkper’s past actions, alleging that his conduct contributed to the NDC’s 2016 defeat. He accused Terkper of not supporting the party’s grassroots and claimed he worked behind the scenes with Bryan Acheampong of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a critical period. “People like Seth Terkper didn’t have the best interests of the party at heart in the past,” Abass asserted. “Instead of helping the foot soldiers of the NDC, he worked behind the scenes with the NPP, and that is why we are in this situation today.”

Terkper’s comments on Free SHS sparked further controversy when he suggested that Ghana might need to adopt a model similar to Europe and the United States, where free secondary education is typically limited to day schools. He noted that while Ghana’s Free SHS program has cost GHS 9.9 billion so far, it may not be sustainable without significant changes to the funding model.

“Secondary education is free in Europe and the US, but they don’t offer it the way we do in Ghana. It’s day school,” Terkper explained. “The best governments in the world, like the US, invest in transport solutions, like yellow buses, to ensure that students can go to school.”

However, Abass rejected Terkper’s comparison, arguing that the Ghanaian context is different and that education should prioritize inclusivity and accessibility for all Ghanaians, not just the elite. “We cannot compare our situation to Europe or the US. Ghana’s education system must prioritize the needs of all students, not just those who can afford boarding school,” Abass concluded.