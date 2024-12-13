NDC Condemns “Illegitimate” Re-Collation of Election Results in Eastern Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly condemned what it called “deliberate, unwarranted, and sustained vicious attacks” as well as the re-collation of election results at the Police Training School for four constituencies in the Eastern Region, describing the process as “illegitimate.”

During a press briefing on Friday, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia stated that the party would no longer tolerate such actions. He claimed that the ongoing attacks from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) revealed that the NPP lacked both an agenda and substantial issues to offer, following its defeat in the December 7 general elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) had ordered the re-collation of results for the constituencies of Suhum, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia on December 12, due to disputes over the initial tallying of votes. However, Asiedu Nketia argued that the re-collation efforts, which took place at the Police Training School, were without legal basis.

“We in the NDC believe that what is happening at the police training school amounts to an illegality. It is not founded in any laws of our elections. Neither is it based on consensus that has been raised between the parties and the EC,” he stated.

Asiedu Nketia also criticized members of the NPP for engaging in what he described as subjective and inflammatory attacks on President-elect John Mahama, following their loss in the elections. The NDC chairman warned that any officials from the EC or the police involved in the process could face consequences in the future.

“We want to inform the nation and to give notice to any official of the commission and the police who are involved in the perpetuation of that illegality to know that there could be consequences of their actions in the future,” he added.