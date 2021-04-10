The National Democratic Congress (NDC), joined the family and friends of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, the murdered Kasoa boy, and the entire nation, in mourning the loss.

The NDC said it expected that the appropriate authorities will ensure that the bereaved family are comforted by the swiftness of the application of the law to punish the perpetrators and all

who may be behind this dastardly murder.

An official statement signed by Mr Kakra Essamuah, the Director of Communications, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said.

Ismael Mensah Abdallah, a 10-year old boy was reportedly murdered in a suburb of Kasoa in the Central region by his own two teenaged acquaintances for ritual purposes during the peak of the Easter celebrations.

The two teenagers and some of their accomplices have been arrested and are currently assisting investigation at the Police CID Headquarters.

The statement said: “The NDC has taken due notice of the fact that there appears to be a fashionable craze towards the acquisition of

quick wealth by many of our countrymen and women and the youth in particular, without the attendant hard, morally sound, and lawful means of obtaining same.

“We deem this development as a dangerous trend that has to be condemned and discouraged by all and sundry. It is a development which the NDC is unquestionably opposed to, or else we risk bequeathing to the youth a

practice and a lifestyle that cannot build this nation,” it added.

The statement also further drew the attention of the government to the plethora of crimes whose resolution has dragged on interminably, thus encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity.

“We encourage the youth to look out for honest, hard-working, and accomplished persons as their role models.

Wealth, which has been improperly obtained, should never be an attraction for the upcoming youth of this great nation.

“In this regard, we call on the government to speed up investigations and crank the wheels of justice

so that the country can rid itself of the odious reminder of this unfortunate event.

May the soul of young Ishmael Mensah Abdallah rest in peace,” it added.

Ishmael has since been buried.