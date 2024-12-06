NDC Condemns “Militarization” of 2024 Elections, Calls for Recall of Deployed Troops

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned what it describes as the “militarization” of the upcoming 2024 elections, expressing concerns over the deployment of military personnel to various constituencies.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, the NDC objected to the presence of the military in polling areas, calling for all deployed military forces to be recalled immediately. The party argued that the deployment of troops could lead to intimidation and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere that has traditionally characterized Ghana’s elections.

However, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has responded, clarifying that the military’s role is strictly supportive and supplementary to the police. According to the GAF, their personnel will not be stationed at polling stations, but will remain on standby to assist the Ghana Police Service (GPS) if needed to maintain law and order during the election process.

The deployment of military personnel has raised concerns among some political groups, but authorities have reiterated that the security of the nation and the integrity of the election remain their top priority.