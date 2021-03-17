The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the rank and file of the Party to remain calm, and provide the needed support to its Parliamentary Caucus to hold the government strictly to the principles of probity and accountability.

The Council also urged the National leadership of the Party to resolve issues relating to the Caucus leadership in Parliament.

An official statement issued and signed by Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, the Chairman of the Council of Elders, and copied GNA in Accra said.

It said the call came after the Council met with the Leadership of the NDC and its Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, following an earlier meeting of the Council with Party Leadership on March 9, to discuss issues relating to the recent developments in Parliament arising from the approval of some Ministers designate.

The Council and the Caucus leadership collectively agreed that the incident of March 3, 2021, was regrettable and unfortunate, and runs contrary to the principles and values of the party, it said.

“The Caucus Leadership have since pledged to uphold the principles and values of the party in our collective bid to

develop our country.

“The Council remains confident that the party will emerge from this challenges more united and focused

to take on the government, as the NDC strives in pursuit of an inclusive Ghana,” the statement added.