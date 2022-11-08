NDC Council of Elders mourns with Ofosu-Ampofo

Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has led a delegation to commiserate with Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, on the death of his mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.

A statement issued by Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the delegation expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the NDC National Chairman and his family.

It said the delegation admonished Mr Ofosu-Ampofo to hold on to his Christian beliefs and remain firm throughout these trying times and assured him of their support and prayers.