NDC Counsels Chiefs To Shun Partisan Politics

The Western North National Democratic Congress has stated at a press conference that the party shall treat any chiefs who publicly endorse the New Patriotic Party in the region in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NDC said they have observed with gross grief and worry how some chiefs in the region make utterances that sound politically biased.

According to the NDC, it has video recordings of some chiefs publicly canvassing for votes for the NPP flagbearer and some parliamentary candidates.

The regional secretary of the NDC, George Ofori Dankwah, who addressed the media said the NDC was aware of footage where a few chiefs were telling their people to compensate the NPP with votes for creating the Western North Region.

The Western North NDC scribe delivered a message on behalf of the regional party chairman, Michael Aidoo, instructing members and supporters of the party to go about their campaign duties without fear of intimidation. He added that the NDC would not countenance any act of threat directed at its members as was the case before, during, and after the 2020 general elections, where some chiefs were all over scaring their people.

George Ofori Dankwah insisted the NDC would resist these acts of some chiefs becoming mired in political cloaks, warning that traditional leaders of this kind would be regarded as political activists and treated as such.

The regional secretary concluded that the NDC wished not to appear it was beating a war drum, but rather to deter the affected chiefs from further engaging in actions that dent their image and bring the chieftaincy institution into disrepute.