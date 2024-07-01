NDC Criticizes NPP, Calls for Change on Ghana’s Republic Day

On the occasion of Ghana’s Republic Day, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a scathing critique against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing it of squandering Ghana’s post-independence potential.

In a commemorative statement marking July 1, 1960, when Ghana became an independent republic under Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, lamented the regression in Ghana’s development trajectory under the current administration.

Kwetey highlighted economic stagnation, escalating youth unemployment, and the deterioration of essential services such as education and healthcare as indicators of the NPP’s failures. He criticized what he described as a leadership lacking in credibility and patriotism, asserting that citizens are burdened with excessive taxes while businesses struggle to survive.

“The promise of Ghana as a beacon of progress in Africa has been overshadowed by the failures of the current NPP administration,” Kwetey remarked.

The NDC’s statement rallied Ghanaians to support their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, attributing him as the antidote to the NPP’s mismanagement. They accused the NPP of manipulating the upcoming December general elections to thwart Mahama’s return to power.

“The statement asserted, We are committed to a fair and transparent election process,” urging vigilance against any attempts to undermine democratic principles.

The NDC highlighted Mahama’s previous tenure and his track record in infrastructure development, healthcare improvements, and educational reforms. They portrayed Mahama as a leader of integrity, credibility, and commitment to public service, essential for restoring hope and driving meaningful change in Ghana.

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, the NDC’s call for unity and collective action to usher in a prosperous and inclusive era under Mahama’s leadership is a rallying cry that empowers and motivates the audience to support the party’s cause.

The statement concluded with a powerful call to action: “Let us unite behind the NDC and wage a successful campaign to bring about the change we seek. H.E. John Mahama embodies the vision and experience necessary to steer Ghana towards a brighter future.” This reiteration of the call to unite inspires the audience and prepares them to take action.