Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has debunked claims that the party was going to build mortuaries in the Zongo communities when voted into power.



He explained that ‘the people’s manifesto’ of the NDC had rather indicated to collaborate with public hospitals across the country to designate special places in the mortuaries for Islamic burial and not to build mortuaries for them, as being circulated.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo gave the explanation when he joined Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman to pay a courtesy call on Eastern Regional Chief Imams and Zongo Chiefs in the New Juaben South Constituency, as part of a five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said upon interactions with the Association of Council of Muslims and the Muslim Federation, issues of Muslims not being buried according to their traditions was raised and as a listening party “we came up with an idea to uphold their tradition and not to despise them.”

He told the people of the Zongo community that the NDC had come up with special infrastructural interventions to eradicate poverty in the Zongo and inner communities, which included the Suyaya Fund which aimed at providing loans to market women to boost businesses.

The NDC Running mate, who was in the region to canvass for votes in the upcoming elections, met with various groups, including artisans at Koforidua magazine and teacher unions to explain the NDC manifesto, relating to their concerns to them.

At the Koforidua Magazine, where he met artisans, Prof.Opoku-Agyeman said the NDC would not abolish the importation of used vehicles which created jobs for teeming youth in the industry but rather would support them to upgrade their trade.

She told the teachers that the new NDC government would provide a laptop and means of internet connectivity to teachers to enhance their output. They would also provide projectors in classrooms to improve teaching and learning.

Prof.Opoku-Agyeman said those circulating that false news that NDC was going to build mortuaries for the Zongo communities had no respect for the people of the Zongo community and urged them to disregard it.

She appealed to the Imams, chiefs and people of the community to support her and Mr Martin Otu Offei, the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Juaben South Constituency, so they would be elected to do more for the people of the Zongo.

She later paid a courtesy call on Nana Kodua Jesse, Chief of Oyoko and former council of state member and was given a rousing welcome by party supporters, clad in their party paraphernalia.