NDC Defends Upper East Regional Minister Amid “Cash Spraying” Controversy

The Upper East Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has moved swiftly to clarify what it calls a “misrepresentation” of events during a welcome durbar for newly appointed Regional Minister, Hon. Donatus Akamugri Atanga.

The celebration, held on February 2, 2025, in Pwalugu, was a vibrant display of local culture, featuring traditional drumming, singing, and dancing, as well as a procession to Bolgatanga. However, media reports alleging that Atanga engaged in extravagant “cash spraying” have sparked controversy, prompting the NDC to set the record straight.

In a detailed statement, the NDC’s Regional Communication Bureau explained that the money distributed during the event was not Atanga’s personal funds but was provided by the party’s Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Issaka Haruna. The total amount, GHC100 in GHC5 notes, was intended as a customary gesture of appreciation for the traditional performers, who rely on such contributions during cultural events.

The statement further clarified that the brief scattering of the notes was caused by harmattan winds, creating an unintended visual impression of cash spraying. The NDC emphasized that only Ghanaian cedi notes were used, dismissing claims of foreign currency involvement as entirely false.

“The portrayal of this incident as an extravagant display is inaccurate and inconsistent with Hon. Atanga’s character,” the statement read. “He is widely known for his humility and modesty, and any suggestion of opulence does not reflect his leadership values.”

The NDC expressed regret over the media’s failure to verify facts before publishing the reports, urging journalists to exercise greater diligence in their coverage. The party also reaffirmed Atanga’s commitment to responsible leadership and prudent governance, distancing him from any notions of extravagance.

The controversy highlights the delicate balance public figures must strike between cultural traditions and public perception. In Ghana, cash spraying at events is a common practice, often seen as a sign of appreciation and goodwill. However, in the context of political leadership, such gestures can be misinterpreted, especially amid growing public scrutiny over government spending and accountability.

For Atanga, a figure described by his party as a model of humility, the incident underscores the challenges of navigating cultural expectations while maintaining a reputation for integrity. As the NDC works to quell the backlash, the episode serves as a reminder of the power of media narratives—and the importance of context in shaping public opinion.

The NDC concluded its statement by reiterating its confidence in Atanga’s ability to lead the Upper East Region with transparency and dedication, calling on the public to focus on his track record rather than isolated incidents. For now, the party hopes the clarification will put the matter to rest, allowing Atanga to focus on his new role and the pressing issues facing the region.