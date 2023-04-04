NDC delegates in Savannah urged to endorse Mahama

The former Food and Agriculture Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Limuna Muniru has urged delegates of the National Democratic Congress in the Savannah Region to give overwhelming endorsement to the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.

He said ward, branch and constituency executives of the party in the seven constituencies of the Savannah Region, which is the home region of the former president, must endeavor to vote 100% for their worthy son who has proven to the entire world that given the opportunity again, he would drive Ghana back to the path of sustainable progress and prosperity as envisioned.

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress in the Damongo constituency, Mumini Yahaha Zambache, popularly known as Kiyoyo who conveyed the plea of the former Agriculture Minister on Damongo based Kasha FM said the former minister holds the strong conviction that the victory of the NDC and John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 polls must start in the Savannah Region.

The young promising NDC communication Officer used the opportunity to highlight what he described as “unprecedented and unrivalled” infrastructural development of the former president in the Savannah Region ranging from school projects, roads, hospitals, electricity extension, water inter alia.

He also touted the human capital development of the former president interms of appointments among others as peerless in the political history of the Savannah Region, stressing that he is God sent to the people of Ghana.

According to him, the party must remain united before, during and after the presidential and parliamentary primaries for the nation’s rescue mission in 2024.

The National Democratic Congress has slated its Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries for May 13, 2023.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama who has successfully undergone vetting and placed one on the ballot is in the race with two other contenders – former MCE of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu and former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to represent the party as presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The fourth candidate, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a businessman, withdrew from the contest before the balloting was done and pledged support for former president Mahama who is highly tipped to win the elections with a landslide margin.

Ex-President, John Dramani Mahama who promised to be a unifier, in the last presidential primaries held in February 2019, secured an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to represent the party with the other six contenders managing the remaining 4.77% of the votes.

In his home region, the newly created Savannah Region, former president John Dramani Mahama polled a massive 5,004 votes out of the total valid votes cast of 5,144, which translates to 97.28 percent to place second in the regional endorsement league table.

The rest of the candidates distributed the remaining 140 votes, representating 2.72 percent of the total valid votes cast.