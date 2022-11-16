NDC delegates urged to choose competence over wealth  

Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Minister for Youth and Sport during the John Mahama Administration, has implored delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect candidates capable of leading the party to victory.

He said they must choose competence over wealth because the work on the ground went beyond who had the ability to influence delegates financially.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Kumasi Sports Stadium where the Ashanti Regional Executive elections of the NDC was held, Mr. Ankrah underscored the need for delegates to prioritise the interest of the party ahead of individuals.

He said it was important to vote for people who had consistently shown commitment to the cause of the party and ready to battle for victory in the 2024 General Elections.

“We should be looking for people who are focused and capable of leading the party to emphatic victory in 2024,” he insisted.

He applauded delegates in other regions who had already elected their executives for endorsing loyalty and competence and urged delegates in the regions to emulate the others in the interest of the party

“Do not vote for a candidate because he or she has given you money but those who are competent and have proven track record to enhance the chances of NDC to recapture power in 2024,” he entreated.

Mr. Ankrah who is also aspiring to become the General Secretary of the party was confident of winning the slot, having served the party diligently in various capacities over the years.

He said he had enormous experience and understood the political terrain as well as electoral issues, making him the obvious choice among his competitors.