NDC: Delegates urged to elect committed executives to work for the party

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda, has urged delegates in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional elections to elect committed executives who will work in the interest of the Party and address challenges confronting the grassroots.

Mr Ibrahim was addressing delegates at the Bono Regional Conference of the Party on Saturday at Berekum in the Bono Region.

“You are not being elected to use your positions to engage in your business, but to work for the interest and growth of the Party,” he said, and urged them to set their target on working for the NDC to win the 2024 Elections.

Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, the incumbent Regional Chairman, who has been retained unopposed, said the NDC won five more parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections to add to the one seat it won in 2016, due to the hard work of the party faithful in the region.

He stated that five frontline positions and two deputies were going unopposed, which was unprecedented and an indication that the executives had worked hard to bring the Party that far.

These are Chairman, Mr Nyamekye-Marfo, Secretary, Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, Organizer, Mohammed Seidu, Treasurer, Mr Isaac Amponsah Badu, Communications Officer, Charles Akowuah Tuffour, Assistant Secretary, Peter Suaka Lonyian, and Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei.

More than 400 delegates are expected to elect executives for the remaining positions at the conference.