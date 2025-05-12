NDC Delegation Visits China for Political Exchange Program

A high-level delegation from Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by party chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has arrived in China for a week-long political exchange program with the Communist Party of China.

The visit, which concludes on May 17, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and facilitate knowledge sharing between the two political organizations.

During their stay, the Ghanaian delegation will engage in discussions focused on local governance structures, party organizational development, and youth wing capacity building. The agenda also includes exploring potential economic and investment opportunities that could benefit Ghana’s development agenda.

This exchange program represents an ongoing effort to foster international political cooperation, with the NDC seeking to adapt successful organizational models to the Ghanaian context. The delegation’s itinerary includes meetings with senior Communist Party officials and visits to local governance institutions.

NDC National Vice Chairman Awudu Sofo Azorka will assume acting chairman responsibilities during Asiedu Nketia’s absence. The party has emphasized that this visit aligns with its commitment to learning from global best practices while maintaining Ghana’s democratic values.

Political analysts view this exchange as part of growing South-South cooperation, where developing nations share governance experiences. Similar programs have previously yielded benefits in areas of party organization and grassroots mobilization for Ghana’s political parties. The outcomes of these discussions may influence the NDC’s approach to local governance as Ghana prepares for future elections.