The Central Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of the nation declare the Parliamentary results of the Upper Denkyira West Constituency.

According to the party, reports from their agents and preliminary investigations showed that their Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Daniel Ohene Darko was leading in the election which was conducted on Monday, December 07.

Addressing a press in Cape Coast on Wednesday, Mr Kwesi Dawood, Regional Communications Officer of the NDC accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and alleged that the Transportation Minister, Mr Isaac Assiamah, a native of the constituency of deliberately preventing the EC from declaring the results of the elections.

He further alleged that Mr Assiamah stormed the collation centre at Diaso with two buses full of armed men who fired gunshots to cause fear and panic after peaceful elections in the constituency.

As a result, he alleged, the Returning Officer for fear of his life, fled the scene and had since not returned to the constituency.

He consequently called on the Regional Police command as well as the EC to urgently provide maximum security for the Returning Officer and other EC officials in the constituency to be able to declare the results of the elections.

“The NDC party in the region is through this means appealing to the Regional Police Command and the EC Director in the Region to provide enough security to ensure that the Returning Officer who has fled for his life comes back to declare the results of the elections as the law establish within 24 hours”, he stated.