NDC Deputy General Secretary Lauds Ghana Police for Ensuring Peaceful 2024 Elections

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has praised the leadership of the Ghana Police Service for their critical role in ensuring a peaceful electoral process during the December 2024 general elections.

In an interview with TV3 on Friday, December 13, Gbande highlighted the proactive measures taken by the police to prevent activities that could have jeopardized the integrity of the polls. He emphasized that the police’s vigilance played a pivotal role in thwarting any attempts to manipulate the electoral process, thus preventing potential violence.

“The leadership of the police administration deserves commendation for their actions. They did not allow any rigging activities that could have resulted in chaos,” he said, praising the professionalism of the security forces and their commitment to upholding democracy and protecting the will of the people.

Gbande also outlined the NDC’s preparedness to safeguard its votes, reiterating the party’s firm resolve to protect the democratic mandate of Ghanaians. “The NDC had a robust plan to protect our votes, and we would have stopped at nothing to achieve that,” he added.

Additionally, he acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the NDC and other stakeholders in ensuring the success of the elections, calling on all political actors to build on this foundation of transparency and fairness to strengthen Ghana’s democratic institutions and processes moving forward.