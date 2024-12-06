NDC Deputy General Secretary Predicts Victory for John Mahama in 2024 Elections

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence that Ghanaians will vote John Dramani Mahama back into power in the upcoming presidential election.

In an interview with Kemini Amanor on Ghana Tonight, Gbande argued that Ghanaians are frustrated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and are eager for a change. He pointed to a sense of renewed hope among the youth and a widespread desire for a different direction.

“I see hope and restoration in the eyes of Ghanaians,” Gbande said. “The youth are reinvigorated by the new hope emerging from the wind of change. Ghanaians are fed up; they believe they have had enough and are eager to experience something new.”

Despite this optimism, Gbande voiced concerns over the NDC’s ability to protect every vote on December 7, 2024. He referenced issues raised by the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, who has highlighted the circulation of fake ballot papers as a potential threat to the election’s integrity.

Gbande also criticized the NPP for alleged corruption and inefficiency, claiming that many Ghanaians are disillusioned with the current administration. He believes this growing frustration is evident in the large crowds attending NDC rallies, signaling widespread support for Mahama’s return to power.

As Ghanaians head to the polls tomorrow, Gbande’s comments reflect the strong sentiment of change within the electorate, as Mahama seeks a political comeback after serving as president from 2012 to 2016.