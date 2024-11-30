Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    NDC Deputy General Secretary Warns of Retaliation Amidst Peace Pact for Upcoming Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Mustapha Foyo Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stressed that while the party does not intend to incite violence ahead of Ghana’s general elections, it will take action if its members are attacked.

    Speaking at a press briefing, Gbande made it clear that the NDC would retaliate if any of its members are targeted, warning that an attack on an NDC member would result in a corresponding response against members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

    “We do not have any plans for violence, but I can assure you that if an NDC member is touched, an NPP member will be simultaneously touched,” Gbande stated. “If any NDC member is targeted, an NPP member will also be targeted.”

    While reiterating the NDC’s commitment to a peaceful election, Gbande emphasized that the party would ensure the safety of its members. “Every NDC member will be vigilant, fortified, and ready as we approach the elections,” he added, underscoring the party’s preparedness for any potential threats.

    These remarks come just after a pivotal moment in Ghana’s electoral process. Former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP recently signed a peace pact as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful atmosphere leading up to the December 7 elections. The Fourth Peace Pact, organized by the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) in partnership with the National Peace Council, took place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

    The signing ceremony was attended by key figures such as former ECOWAS President Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, and other presidential candidates. The peace pact reaffirms the commitment of all parties to a free, fair, and peaceful election.

    However, Gbande’s comments reflect the underlying tensions that often accompany Ghana’s highly competitive political landscape, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and respect for one another as election day draws near.

    Previous article
    Atiwa East MP Salutes Teachers
    Next article
    Traditional Leader Praises Dr. Bawumia’s Leadership Ahead of Ghana’s Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena...

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

    News 0
    Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena...

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    Entertainment 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE