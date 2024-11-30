NDC Deputy General Secretary Warns of Retaliation Amidst Peace Pact for Upcoming Elections

Mustapha Foyo Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stressed that while the party does not intend to incite violence ahead of Ghana’s general elections, it will take action if its members are attacked.

Speaking at a press briefing, Gbande made it clear that the NDC would retaliate if any of its members are targeted, warning that an attack on an NDC member would result in a corresponding response against members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We do not have any plans for violence, but I can assure you that if an NDC member is touched, an NPP member will be simultaneously touched,” Gbande stated. “If any NDC member is targeted, an NPP member will also be targeted.”

While reiterating the NDC’s commitment to a peaceful election, Gbande emphasized that the party would ensure the safety of its members. “Every NDC member will be vigilant, fortified, and ready as we approach the elections,” he added, underscoring the party’s preparedness for any potential threats.

These remarks come just after a pivotal moment in Ghana’s electoral process. Former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP recently signed a peace pact as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful atmosphere leading up to the December 7 elections. The Fourth Peace Pact, organized by the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) in partnership with the National Peace Council, took place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures such as former ECOWAS President Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, and other presidential candidates. The peace pact reaffirms the commitment of all parties to a free, fair, and peaceful election.

However, Gbande’s comments reflect the underlying tensions that often accompany Ghana’s highly competitive political landscape, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and respect for one another as election day draws near.