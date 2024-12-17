NDC Deputy Secretary Calls for Immediate Arrest of Chairman Wontumi Over Environmental Allegations

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy National Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, to come forward and assist in his arrest.

Gbande emphasized the importance of bringing Wontumi to justice over his alleged environmental violations linked to illegal mining activities that have caused widespread damage to water bodies and forests in several regions.

In an interview on Cup of Tea, a radio program in Kumasi, Gbande explained that his efforts to locate Wontumi are being carried out in collaboration with law enforcement officials. “I have laid an ambush, but I can’t find Wontumi. I am personally in town looking for him. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should inform me. I am working with the police to bring him to justice,” Gbande said, adding that he is not acting alone but in partnership with the appropriate authorities.

Gbande clarified that while he does not have the authority to arrest individuals, he is actively assisting law enforcement in ensuring that Wontumi is held accountable. “Chairman Wontumi will be arrested. Let him go to heaven and come back; he will be picked up,” he assured.

The NDC Deputy National Secretary reiterated his commitment to pursuing justice for the environmental damage allegedly caused by Wontumi’s mining operations. He promised that Wontumi would be made to compensate the affected regions, including Ashanti, Central, and Western, for the destruction of land, water pollution, and deforestation. Gbande proposed that Wontumi’s mining equipment and properties, including his house, should be auctioned to fund compensation efforts for the impacted communities.

Gbande also expressed his frustration over the continued support Wontumi receives from certain groups, including traditional leaders, despite the environmental destruction tied to his activities. “I am shocked that people, including chiefs, continue to praise him despite the destruction he has caused to the environment,” he remarked.

The NDC official warned that if the NPP fails to remove Wontumi as their Regional Chairman, it would damage the reputation of the Ashanti Region. “We will pick Wontumi up like a hen,” Gbande asserted, underscoring his determination to see justice served and hold Wontumi accountable for the alleged environmental crimes.