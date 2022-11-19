NDC Deputy Women Organizer donates to Volta Regional Hospital’s Children Ward

Madam Grace Alorkpah, Hohoe Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Women Organizer, has presented toiletries and other items to the Children’s Ward of the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe.

The donated items included carbolic soap, pampers, tissues, toilet rolls, ten bags of sachet water, packs of Kalypo fruit drinks and biscuits.

Madam Alorkpah said the donation was a little token from her and had the party for the children to mark her birthday.

She said it was her prayer and hope that there would be bigger donations in the future and wished the children admission, a speedy recovery.

Mrs Lydia Kuadugah, a Paediatric Nurse Specialist, on behalf of the children and their parents, expressed gratitude to Madam Alorkpah for her support and kind gesture, adding that it meant a lot to them.

Madam Bernice Ofori, the Ward’s in-charge, used the occasion to appeal to individuals and organisations to donate to the Hospital’s Children’s Ward Needy Fund to help support children who would need assistance when on admission.

Mr Ernest Ashong, Constituency Vice Chairman of the Party, congratulated the celebrant for putting smiles on faces of the children and bringing the party on board for such a gesture.

He presented an undisclosed amount of money as his support for the Needy Fund and called on the public to lend a helping hand since the future belonged to the children.