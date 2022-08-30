NDC Deputy WR organiser hopeful seeks support of delegates

Mr. Eliasu Rahman, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Organiser hopeful, has urged delegates to remember his dedicated service to the course of the Party in the Western region and give him the nod in the upcoming Regional Delegates conference.

The Deputy Regional Organiser hopeful was once the Takoradi constituency chairman of the Party and the leader for Youth for Mahama movement in the reign of the former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Rahman told the Ghana News Agency that the Party needed strong and tactical individuals with a firm grasp on grassroots politics to raise the fortunes of the Party in the 2024 general election.

He said the current economic conditions in the country had become a matter for concern to all, and thus the need for a saviour in the NDC to turn things around for the general good of the people.

“I want to thank Ghanaians for their patience in these economic conditions…. We have demonstrated how we love our peace, but I trust you to make that change for better economic management in the NDC come 2024.”

He said a vote for him in the Region was a sure sign of the party’s preparedness to work towards electoral victory in 2024.