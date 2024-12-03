NDC Director of Elections Warns of Vigilance on December 7 Polls, Alleges Ballot Leaks

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning regarding the upcoming general elections on December 7, promising that the party will be on high alert throughout the process.

In a social media post, Dr. Omane Boamah stated that the NDC would ensure every single ballot booklet is audited before being destroyed, with a particular focus on preventing ballot stuffing. He expressed concerns that the Electoral Commission (EC) may have leaked some ballot papers to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), fueling fears of potential electoral malpractice.

“We shall audit every single ballot booklet before they’re destroyed to mitigate ballot stuffing,” he wrote. “The Electoral Commission Ghana must understand that we shall thoroughly audit each ballot booklet earmarked for destruction in the Western and Eastern regions before the intended destruction takes place.”

He further accused the EC of losing the trust of the NDC, asserting that the governing NPP may have already received leaked ballot papers to engage in fraudulent activities. Dr. Omane Boamah questioned the efficacy of security features on the ballot papers, implying that these could be compromised during the sorting and counting process.

“Don’t tell me security features will differ! Who examines UV light sensitivity at the polling stations during sorting and counting of ballots?” he added.

Dr. Omane Boamah concluded his post with a call to action: “Still keep #EAGLEEYES on the Electoral Commission and the NPP.”

The NDC’s allegations come as the country prepares for one of its most crucial elections in recent history, with both major parties vowing to ensure a free and fair process.