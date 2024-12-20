NDC Disputes EC’s Handling of Controversial Parliamentary Seats, Accuses Commission of Misrepresentation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana’s Eastern Region has rejected the Electoral Commission’s (EC) stance on four contested parliamentary seats, accusing the commission of misrepresenting facts and deviating from the Constitutional Instrument that governs elections.

In a press release on Friday, December 20, 2024, Baba Jamal Konney, the NDC Regional Secretary, criticized the EC’s handling of the disputed results, particularly in the aftermath of the 2020 elections, and raised concerns over inconsistencies in its actions.

Konney questioned whether EC Chairperson Jean Mensa had the authority to determine whether results were declared under duress, questioning, “Does it lie in her preview to determine whether the declaration of results was under duress or otherwise? Is Jean Mensa now a court of competent jurisdiction?”

The NDC also detailed its objections to the results in four constituencies:

In Fanteakwa North, the NDC claims that the Returning Officer initially declared their candidate, Hon. Apaw Wiredu Harun, as the winner. However, the NPP and EC allegedly pressured the Deputy Returning Officer to alter the results in favor of the NPP. The NDC insists that the original declaration, made by the Returning Officer, should stand.

In Nsawam, the NDC pointed out that an injunction had been served to halt the EC’s actions, yet the EC allegedly failed to acknowledge that the matter was still pending in court.

In Akwatia, the NDC accused the EC of conducting the collation of results with only NPP agents present, while excluding NDC representatives, undermining the fairness of the process.

In Suhum, the NDC claims that despite discrepancies in the results from six polling stations, the EC proceeded with the declaration, which it argues contradicts the commission’s usual refusal to accept incomplete results elsewhere.

The NDC also disagreed with Jean Mensa’s recent statement that the results of nine constituencies had been upheld, with some requiring re-collation or re-declaration contingent on the presence of adequate police. The NDC maintains that the EC’s actions have been inconsistent and biased.