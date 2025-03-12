NDC Donates To Muslim Communities In The Central Region

The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, has donated 500 bags of sugar, one hundred cartons of milk and bottles of water on behalf of the party to the Allahsuna, Tejaniyah and the Almadiyya Muslim communities as well as the Zongo Caucus Coordinators in the Central Region to enable them go through their Ramadan celebration successfully.

Professor Asiedu also appealed to Moslems to pray for Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama, for God’s blessings to govern the country with wisdom to propel development by fulfilling his campaign promises.

Presenting the items to the three factions of the Muslim communities and the Zongo Caucus Coordinators, Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu recounted the contributions and prayers of Muslim communities in the central region that resulted in the massive victory for the NDC in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He, therefore, used the occasion to plead with all Muslims to use their fasting period to intercede for President John Dramani Mahama and everyone living in Ghana.

Most of the Zongo Caucus Coordinators who graced the ceremony praised President John Dramani Mahama and Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu for their support. They assured the president they would make the package available to all Moslems in the region.

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, introspection, and prayer for Muslims. It is celebrated as the month during which Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims. Fasting is one of the five fundamental principles of Islam. Ramadan culminates in a three-day celebration called Eid al-Fitr, where Muslims offer a special morning prayer, then visit family and friends. Charity, called fitr, is given to the poor to ensure no one is left out of the celebrations and the joy of success that comes with fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from sunrise to sunset, and when the sun sets, there is a communal meal called Iftar where you break your fast, typically with your family or friends.