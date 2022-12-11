NDC: Dr. Bissiw, Opare Addo retained as Women, Youth organisers

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday retained Dr Louisa Hanna Bissiw, National Women’s Organiser and Mr. George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser in a keenly contested election held at the at the New Examination Centre at the University of Cape Coast.

The election formed part of the 10th Annual National Women and Youth Organisers’ Conference on the theme: “Rallying victory 2024.”

Bissiw, the incumbent, later obtained 433 votes to win her contender, Madam Margret Ansei, who got 351 while Madam Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah and Madam Felicia Dzifa Tegah won as her deputies.

For the Youth Organiser portfolio, Mr. Addo, the incumbent, had 533 votes to beat his two time contender, Mr Genfi, who had 508.

Mr. Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Madam Ruth Dela Sedorm were also elected deputies.

The Conference was a precursor to the main congress to be held on Saturday, December 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr Addo after the elections thanked the delegates and called for sustained unity and collaboration with all to realize the party’s envisioned victory in 2024.

Mr Genfi prayed for an end to the various camps formed before the elections, saying ‘now that the election is over, there is no need for Genfi or Addo camps, but we must stay focused and fight for one goal.

“Like I say all the time, we have just won the battle, but we have a war to fight, and so we will not be carried away by this victory. We must unite, and we must bring everyone on board so we can make John Mahama president once again.

“Our political enemies are our opponents, so today, we must unite as the national youth of the NDC and march towards the Flagstaff House,” he added.

For her part, Dr. Bissiw called for hard work and admonished all supporters to move away from following personalities and work to win the 2024 general elections.

“This victory is a victory for women in the NDC. I want to let everyone know that hard work pays, and it is not a crime to work hard for the party you love.

“As Pablo said, there is one common enemy and that is the New Patriotic Party under President Akufo-Addo,” she said.