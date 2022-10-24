NDC elects Opoku Da-Rocha as constituency chairman for Asante Bekwai

The Asante Bekwai constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday elected Mr Opoku Da-Rocha, as the new constituency chairman.

Mr Da-Rocha polled 556 votes to beat three other contestants, including the incumbent, Mr Collins Sarkodie, who had 330 votes.

The first Vice Chairman position went to Mr Charles Oppong, who had 570 votes, while Mr Hussain Kada Tidjani, the incumbent secretary, retained his position with 847 votes.

Other executive members elected during the peaceful elections were Mr Ayuba Alhassan, Deputy Secretary, Mr Salifu Baba, Organizer, Abdul Rauph Abubakar, Youth Organizer, Ms. Abiba Yakubu, Women’s Orgnizer, Mr Edward Adarkwah Treasurer and Mr Gabriel Asiedu, Communication Officer.

Mr Da-Rocha speaking after the elections, thanked the delegates for the confidence repose in him.

He said the peace and unity exhibited during the elections was a clear demonstration that the party was united and stronger to wrestle power in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Da-Rocha called on all the party members to come together and work hard to win the seat for the NDC in the 2024 elections.