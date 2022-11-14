NDC elects regional officers at Oti

Oti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) polls to elect a new crop of its executives is underway at the Kyabobo Recreational Centre at Nkwanta in the Oti region.

A total of 326 delegates would determine the fate of 41 contestants vying for 15 positions of the party.

John Kwadwo Gyapong, the incumbent Regional Chair is being contested by Fato Kwame Nicholas with Maxwell Owusu Siaw and Kpebu Kofi Francis going unopposed for the vice chair position.

Three candidates are contesting the regional Secretary slot including Dennis Ofori Asiedu, Gado Yakubu Ninsaw and Lemboe Gabriel Samora with Abraham Boafo going unopposed for deputy secretary.

Michael Jojo Botwe, Sulemana Abdul Mumuni and Tanko Mohammed Abubakar vie for the organiser slot followed by four, who wanted the deputy organiser position including Agbeko Emmanuel, Dr. Fred Adams Alpha, Julius Ahotor and Peter Kwaku Tadri.

Three candidates each are contesting treasurer slot, deputy treasurer, youth organiser and deputy youth organiser slots.

The women organiser is being contested by three and four for the deputy women organiser position.

Two people would go for Zongo caucus while two others for communication and two deputy communication.