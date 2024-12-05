NDC Ends Nationwide Regional Tour

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has successfully concluded its regional tours, covering all 16 regions of Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Prof. Joshua Larbi, the Campaign Manager of former President John Dramani Mahama, expressed gratitude to the media, police, party faithful, and executives who contributed to the tour’s success.

“Our regional tours have come to an end, successfully covering all 16 regions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this possible… God bless you all as we count on your continued support to reset Ghana and build the nation we envision,” Larbi stated.

The team is now headed to Accra to participate in the final rally, marking the culmination of their nationwide outreach.