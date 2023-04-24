NDC executive member calls for peace ahead of party’s elections

Mr Kwaku Kumi, an executive member of the Ayensuano Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for peace ahead of the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13.

He urged party members and aspirants to avoid utterances and actions likely to create disunity among the rank and file.

“Your words should unite the people rather than divide them,” he said, and that no politician should incite followers to cause harm to others.

Mr Kumi, also known as ‘Agbomijee’ in political circles, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra that per the records the NDC had been successful throughout its polls and the May 13 elections would not be any different.

“I believe the upcoming election is no difference, I know we can go through this as one people,” he said.

“I’m requesting all and sundry to exhibit good manners in all elections for the country to enjoy a smooth and peaceful transition”.

He charged the youth to shame any politician who would attempt to exploit them to foment trouble.

Mr Kumi expressed the hope that through his contributions at the constituency level the NDC would retain the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in 2024 and urged all stakeholders to work even harder to ensure success.

He had been able to provide the party with an ultra-modern office at Otoase and built a basic school for the constituency, he said.

Mr Kumi said he was determined to become a parliamentarian soon and would support the party to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party in the next elections.