NDC Faces Growing Discontent Over Techiman South Election Controversy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is grappling with increasing dissatisfaction among its supporters following the ongoing fallout from the 2020 Techiman South parliamentary elections.

Many party members have voiced feelings of betrayal, accusing the leadership of failing to protect their votes and allowing what they perceive as an injustice to persist.

The controversy began with the 2020 parliamentary election, where Christopher Bayere Basongti of the NDC was initially declared the winner based on provisional results. However, a court-ordered recount at the Electoral Commission’s regional office in Accra overturned this, with Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ultimately being declared the winner with 46,663 votes, surpassing Basongti’s 43,429.

For many NDC supporters, the outcome came as a shock. Having confidently supported Basongti, they felt blindsided by the legal and political maneuvers that led to his defeat. Many had expected the party leadership to take a strong stance in ensuring Basongti’s victory was recognized and upheld.

One disgruntled supporter shared their frustration: “We were promised that our candidate’s win would be upheld no matter what, but now it feels like our efforts and trust were for nothing.” The disillusionment deepened when Basongti’s name was notably omitted during the swearing-in of new Members of Parliament on January 6. NDC supporters who had traveled to Accra for the event were left shocked and angry, with some accusing party leaders of colluding with the NPP. There were even claims of potential bribes influencing the outcome, fueling further resentment.

“This is a betrayal of the highest order,” another supporter said. “We fought for this party with our blood and sweat, only to be ignored when it mattered most. If the leadership cannot stand by us, why should we stand by them?”

The growing sense of betrayal has led to a wave of disillusionment, with some supporters even threatening to abandon the NDC altogether. This discontent is not limited to the immediate aftermath of the election but extends to broader concerns about the party’s future, particularly in the Techiman South constituency. There are growing fears that the party’s failure to address these grievances could harm its prospects in future elections.

Political analysts have suggested that the NDC leadership needs to engage in transparent communication with its grassroots supporters, ensuring that their concerns are addressed and rebuilding the trust that has been eroded. However, despite the mounting unrest, the party has yet to release a comprehensive statement addressing the claims of betrayal and the growing disillusionment among its base.

As the NDC faces this internal crisis, the path forward remains uncertain, with the party needing to navigate these tensions to avoid alienating a crucial segment of its support base.