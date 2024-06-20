NDC Faces Internal Strife Over Akatsi South MP’s Conduct

A petition lodged by Selorm Bestie Ativor, Assemblymember of Anyidzime Zuta Electoral Area, has sparked controversy within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.

The complaint targets Akatsi South MP Bernard Ahiafor for allegedly breaching protocol during a recent visit to Akatsi Central Zongo on Eid day, conducted without prior consultation or notification to Hon. Ativor.

As Deputy Youth Organizer of Akatsi South NDC, Ativor criticized the MP’s actions as disrespectful to his elected office and established protocols. The incident has ignited debates among constituency members, with some urging adherence to protocol and others defending the MP’s visit as a gesture of goodwill.

The NDC leadership in Akatsi South has committed to investigating the matter, recognizing the need for improved communication and cooperation between the MP and local Assemblymembers. Allegations of neglecting Assembly sections in Akatsi South over several years have further strained relations, prompting some Assemblymembers to consider a vote of no confidence against the MP.

Concerns over the MP’s conduct and its potential impact on the NDC’s electoral prospects in the upcoming 2024 elections have heightened tensions within the constituency. Dubbed as ‘Mugabeism’ by critics within the opposition NDC, the MP’s leadership style is accused of fostering divisions that could undermine party unity and support in the polls.

The NDC faces calls to swiftly address internal grievances to prevent electoral setbacks and bolster unity among members ahead of the critical 2024 elections.