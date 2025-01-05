NDC Files Appeal Against High Court Ruling on Parliamentary Results in Disputed Constituencies

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a notice of appeal to challenge a High Court ruling that ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation and declaration of parliamentary results in four contested constituencies.

The ruling, issued on January 4, 2025, granted a mandamus application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), directing the EC to finalize the results for Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, and Techiman South. The court also mandated the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure security during the collation process.

The NPP had argued that the collation in these constituencies had not been properly completed and that previous declarations were invalid. The High Court upheld this position, instructing the EC to finish the collation process in accordance with the law.

In response, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, the NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, announced that the party would appeal the ruling. Tameklo described the decision as “premature and flawed” and vowed to continue challenging the judgment. “This matter is not over. We have filed a notice of appeal to challenge this decision,” Tameklo stated during a press briefing after the court’s judgment.

The appeal sets the stage for further legal proceedings as the NDC seeks to contest the ruling and secure its position on the disputed results.

CamScanner-01-04-2025-15.24

CamScanner-01-04-2025-15.22