Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Monday began a five-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

A statement issued by Mr Richard Kirk-Mensah, the Western Regional Communications Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the tour would take Mr Mahama to the 17 constituencies in the Region.

The statement said the tour would start from the Amenfi West constituency and end in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Friday.

It said Mr Mahama would meet with traditional authorities, opinion leaders, strategic groupings, and party supporters.

The statement said Mr Mahama would address issues on infrastructural projects, locked up funds in financial institutions, cocoa roads and fertilizer, fishing, and small-scale mining challenges.

He would also share key components of the ‘People’s Manifesto’ concerning the Western Region, the statement added.