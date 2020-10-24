The Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has ended his five-Day campaign tour in the Western Region with a call on the people of the Region to vote for the NDC.

The tour, which took him to all the 17 constituencies in the region started from the Amenfi West constituency and ended in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis with a float.

Speaking at the campaign launch of the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Professor Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah,he urged Ghanaians not to be deceived by the numerous sod-cutting projects by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)alleging that they were all attempts to win the December polls.

“All the sod-cuttings going on are not going to see the light of the day because they are only meant for votes”, he alluded.

According to him, it is only the NDC party that brings development for which reason Ghanaians should vote them back to power to bring more development.

Mr Mahama asked the electorate to compare their standards of living as against the last four years and see whether they were better off now as promised by the NPP so that they can vote for change for a better life and living conditions.

Prof. Dr Ayensu -Danquah, Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan Constituency doubted what her major opponent in the elections could do in four years if given the nod when he could not use sixteen (16) years to do.

She asked them to vote for her as their next Member of Parliament for more hope and developments for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

Prof Dr Ayensu-Danquah assured the youth of what she had already started for them and asked them to vote for John Dramani Mahama as President and herself as the Member of Parliament for the Constituency to do more for them and bring total development to the Constituency.