NDC: Four file to contest Atwima-Nwabiagya South

Four persons have filed their nomination forms to contest the Atwima-Nwabiagya South parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They are Nana Asare Bediako, former Municipal Chief Executive for Atwima-Nwabigya South, Wisdom Osei Boateng, former constituency youth organizer, Derrick Owusu Boateng, 2020 parliamentary candidate for the party and Salisu Mohammed, a businessman.

Mr Godfred Petigo, Constituency Secretary who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency, said all the four had satisfied the requirements for the exercise.

He called for decency among supporters of the various candidates in their campaigns to save the party from spending much needed resources on any reconciliation exercise after the elections.

Mr Petigo appealed to the contestants to tell the delegates what they could offer if they were elected and avoid the use of abusive and derogatory words in their campaigns.

He also called for unity among all the party members and supporters to wrestle power from the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, two people have filed their nominations to contest the Asante Akim North constituency primaries.

They are Alhaji Yusif Adams, a teacher who stood on the ticket of the party in the 2020 elections, and Mr Kofi Asamoah, a United States of America based businessman.

Mr Peter Abaje, the Constituency Chairman of NDC who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the two had been asked to start their campaigns while awaiting the vetting process to start.