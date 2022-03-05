NDC Functional Executive Committee Suspends 10 Members In California Branch

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress( NDC), has suspended 10 members of the NDC California branch.

A press release signed by the General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah stated that the Functional Executive Committee of the party considered a report submitted by the Deputy Director of International Relations, Mr. Fred Agbenyo through the Director of International Relations Hon. Alex Segbefia about the happenings with the California branch of the NDC-USA Chapter.

The following are the suspended members

1. Arnold Appiah

2. Edith August

3. Ajei Abrokwa

4. Comfort Opoku Ogola

5. Funny Dufie Ware

6. Christian Richardson

7. Kafui Mensah

8. Regina Brown

9. Sylvester Ampem

10. Pius Opoku

Read the full press release below:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

NATIONAL SECRETARIAT

15 th Febuary,2022

The General Secretary National Democratic Congress NDC Head Office

Dear Sir,

INDISCIPLINE AND ANTI-PARTY BEHAVIOUR BY SOME CALIFORNIA BRANCH EXECUTIVES

It was brought to my attention by the USA Chapter Chairman that some branch executives

of the California Branch at a meeting called by a Vice-Chairman passed a resolution to suspend and dismiss their chairman from the party.

According to them, they intercepted an audio on which the Branch Chairman was allegedly heard making some defamatory comments against a vice-chairman. The conversation on the alleged audio was purported to have taken place in 2018.

They circulated the so-called suspension/dismissing letter on several social media platforms and in the print media and cautioned the general public not to deal with him as a chairman of the branch.

I reported the incident to my boss and we agreed that the chapter chairman should arrange a meeting with all the Branch executives of California for us to, go into the issue.

I relied on articles 14, 48 and 49 of the party’s constitution to declare their meeting and the decision to suspend/dismissed the chairman null and void. I subsequently admonished the chapter executives to invite the persons involved to appear before the chapter disciplinary committee to answer questions for the actions:

l . A branch vice-chairman calling for a branch meeting without recourse to the chairman.

2. For going against the advice and admonition of the chapter Secretary not to hold the said meeting.

3. To explain their locus to issuing a suspension/dismissing letter.

4. For causing the purported dismissing to be published on social and print media platforms.

5. For suggesting/stating that the party headquarters has no locus to determine how their branch is organized and run.

6. For disrespecting and abusing the deputy director of international relations at whose instance the meeting was organized and bringing the meeting to an abrupt end.

7. Others

I also advised the aggrieved group to petition the chapter if they have any reservations about his conduct in line with article 49 of the Constitution.

This advice didn’t sit well with the aggrieved members. They verbally abused us and questioned our capacity in Accra to determine how they ran the party at their branch. It became chaotic and so the meeting was brought to an abrupt end.

I wish to recommend that the branch members involved are suspended and asked to appear before a disciplinary committee to serve as a deterrent.

