NDC GAR Chairmanship: Ashie Moore picks forms to contest

Mr. Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta Constituency, has picked nomination forms to contest for the Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I am seeking election as a Regional Chairman to serve my party and to help recapture power in 2024,” the aspirant said, in Accra, after picking the forms.

In an interview with journalists, Nii Ashie Moore said resourcing and equipping NDC grassroots are key to victory in the 2024 elections.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the party grassroots in the region were given incentives, an atmosphere to thrive and attain a new level of social status if he was voted as Regional Chairman in the upcoming elections.

Nii Ashie Moore was emphatic that the grassroots were not just party-builders but also community builders, “with fantastic managerial and leadership qualities which if well harnessed with resources will be vital tools for nation-building.”

He said, behind the front of the political party was a potent force of the grassroots base, joining hands together and abilities to empower and liberate the youth wing of the NDC party as well as the nation.

He was hopeful that he would go through the processes successfully, and the delegates would give him the nod to implement his medium to long-term vision regional chairperson.

“I’ll build a strong, disciplined and well-resourced grassroots base of the NDC’s network across the branches and constituencies.”

“As part of what throws a political party appealing to the electorates, I will as a regional Chairman organise regular and periodic training and workshops for all party executives at all echelons of the party and most importantly, the polling agents.

“These exercises will be carried out by season political experts,” he stated.

“Also, having had an understanding that elections are won on concerted efforts, my leadership will design a comprehensive programme to bring on board the seemingly neglected party food soldiers and cadres before the 2024 elections.”

He promised to base his activities as regional to reorganise, rebrand, and resource the region to capture power.

“My leadership, as the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, will design a promising programme that will enable NDC members from the Region, but in the diaspora to participate vigorously in the regional party activities.

He commended party members, activists and faithful for their efforts that made the NDC recapture some NDC parliamentary seats.

He appealed to the party and its delegates to support him to win the race for regional chairperson to implement his strategy; to as he put it “to silence the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region.”

He said: “I have the plans, the strategies to ensure that NDC make inroads in Greater Accra Region which will be the victory for the party to form government in 2025.

“In addition to that, I shall honour the foot soldiers and cadres of today and yesterday through symbolic activities and periodic programmes and also lobby the government to appoint young men and women from the region at all levels of the political spectrum, especially on committees, assembly and boards.”

While articulating his long-held passion to help the party’s grassroots young men and women, the former MP reassured the delegates that if given the opportunity to lead the NDC as Chairman of Greater Accra Region, he will ensure a holistic transformation of the grassroots’ welfare and advancement.

He again promised to facilitate proper access to a quality healthcare system, incorporate more women into the fold, empower them to be self-sufficient, and ensure they were well represented in the political and leadership roles.

“It is passion that is driving me, I am not going there to advance my personal interest or seek personal glorification, all I want is an opportunity to impact lives and make a positive history for the NDC grassroots, the young and old, men and women,” he added.

He pledged to conduct a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks.

Nii Ashie Moore is in the contest with three other men including the incumbent regional Chairman, Joseph Kobina Ade-Coker.

The other two are Michael Kwettey Tettey, a former Constituency Chairman for Ningo-Prampram, and Thomas Mustapha Nii Ashong, the current Regional Youth Organiser.

Per the guidelines, the party will hold its constituency elections between October 22 and 23, 2022, while the regional elections would be held between November 12 and 13, 2022.

The national congress will be held on December 17, 2022.