Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will on Wednesday submit the 2020 Presidential Election Nomination Form for Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the Party, to the Electoral Commission.

Mr Mahama, in message, said: “Today I reviewed my nomination forms and signed the relevant portions for filing.”

“Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and I want to say a big thank you for supporting our candidature,” he added.