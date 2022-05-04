NDC Goes Digital With Membership Records For Internal Elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will conduct its internal elections after completing the issuance of electronic identification cards to its members as part of measures to digitise the Party’s membership records.

The Party has directed its members to replace their old ID cards by May 15, 2022 to pave way for the registration of new members ahead of the internal elections.

The Party will on Monday, May 9, 2022, hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss the way forward.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Peter Boamah Otukunor, Deputy General Secretary, NDC, said the Party would hold its Branch elections “very soon,” adding that the records of 4.5 million members had so far been digitised.

He said the old ID cards were obsolete, and explained that the new cards would be the only recognised identification card for the Party’s internal elections.

He said the digitisation process would help the Party to track and strengthen its management systems at all levels and help to strategise for future elections.

“Previously we had manual registers that were kept only at the branches and do not interconnect and communicate with other areas, which make it very difficult in preparing strategies because when you need information you have to struggle.

“With the current system that we have developed, it is very convenient. You can know what is happening in every polling station, constituency at the same time and that makes the work more efficient,” he said.

Mr Otukonor said the Party was confident that by fixing its management systems and the problems identified in the 2020 elections, it had a better chance of securing victory in the 2024 Presidential election.

He said the Party would announce the date for the registration of new members after the replacement of ID cards for old members had been completed.

He urged members of the Party to visit their respective Branches to replace their old ID cards to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“The old ID is obsolete now, so all members should make the effort to get the new cards and that will be the formal proper identification for them as members of the NDC,” he said.