NDC Goes To Court Over Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano North And Ahafo Ano South-West Parliamentary Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a legal challenge against the results declared for the Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano North, and Ahafo Ano South West parliamentary elections.

In an interview with Channel One TV on Wednesday, January 15, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, expressed confidence that the party’s candidates will prevail once the court reviews the case.

The NDC’s application seeks to overturn the declarations made by the Electoral Commission (EC) concerning the Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano North, and Ahafo Ano South West constituencies.

The party has committed to pursuing the case until what it considers justice is achieved.

On December 21, 2024, the Electoral Commission officially declared the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, and Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah as the winners of the Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano North, and Ahafo Ano South West parliamentary elections, following a recount and re-collation process mandated by the High Court.