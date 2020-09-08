The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will absorb 50 per cent of the school fees of all tertiary students, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of the NDC, has said.

She said the cut would take immediate effect the party came to power.

Presenting the human resources aspects of the NDC’s 2020 election manifesto in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said free Senior High School (SHS) would be continued and improved.

She noted that the next NDC government would abolish the double-track system in SHS and expand it to cover students in private SHSs in underserved/deprived areas.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the next NDC administration would promote the use of information technology (IT) and provide free Wi-Fi in schools to enhance performance of students; adding they would provide students and teachers with free tablets loaded with relevant content to facilitate teaching and learning.

She said they would address challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme beneficiaries would be retained permanently and given decent wages.

In another development, She said that the next NDC government would provide Free Primary Health Care for all Ghanaians.

She said under that policy, any Ghanaian who visited a Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound, or health centre, clinic, polyclinic or District hospital would be treated for free.

“This policy will complement the NHIS which will apply to only secondary and tertiary health facilities.”