Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured fish folks in Tema, that he will dredge the Tema Fishing Harbour to boost fishing activities if he wins the 2020 election.

He said the fishing industry played an important role in Ghana’s socioeconomic development and therefore, his next administration would transform and de-politicise it.

Mr Mahama was addressing fisher folks at the Fishing Harbour in Tema, on day three of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

He said his next government would re-established the Landing Beach Committees to ensure efficiency in the distribution of premixed fuel.

Outboard motors would also be sold at a subsidized price to the fish folks.

Mr Mahama said he would resource the Ghana Navy to enable them patrol Ghana’s coastal line to prevent fishing trollers from fishing within 20 nautical miles of Ghana’s waters so as to preserve the livelihood of the fisher folks.

He mentioned that his next administration would establish a loan scheme to assist the fisher folks in their activities.

Early on the Presidential Candidate paid a courtesy call on the Tema Traditional Council, where he signed a book of condolence in honour of the late Tema Mantse Nii Adjei Kraku II at the Palace in Tema Manhean.

At a mini rally in Tema Manhean, Mr Mahama said his next government would up grade the Tema General Hospital to a grade A hospital like the Ridge Hospital; adding that they would also build modern Police District Headquarters in Tema Manhean.

He said his next administration would provide free tertiary education for persons with disability, adding that they rollout youth entrepreneurship programme, as part of efforts to address youth unemployment in the country.

Mr Mahama, who also met petroleum tanker drivers at the Tema Heavy Industrial Area, assured them that his next government would restore the Tema Oil Refinery to its glory.

Speaking at another mini rally in Community One, Mr Mahama promised the people of Tema, that his next government would build an ultra-modern market for them.

At the Tema Light Industrial Area in Community Nine, Tema, where Mr Mahama met artisans, he assured them that he would review the Customs (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Acts 1014) to scrap the law banning importation of salvaged vehicles; stating that this would save the local automobile industry.