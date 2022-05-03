NDC Gov’t Under My Watch Will Cancel E-levy – Mahama Promises

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has promised to cancel the controversial E-levy should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) be elected into power.

According to him, the NDC government when it comes to power, will abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

Speaking on Monday, 2 May 2022, John Mahama said, the opposition NDC is not opposed to taxation, however, the party is against taxes that burden the Ghanaian people.

“We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.”

He said: “A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act.”

The 1.5percent E-Levy kicked off on Sunday, 1 May 2022 despite public objection.