NDC Grassroots Express Concern Over Fianko’s Potential Appointment as NCA Director General

Amid mounting tensions within the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), grassroots members are voicing strong objections to the possible appointment of Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko as the new Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

While Fianko is undoubtedly qualified for the position, having built a distinguished career in electronic communications and regulatory affairs, his past role in the closure of Radio Gold and other stations has become a contentious issue among the party’s base.

Fianko, who was involved in shutting down several radio stations during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, is viewed by many within the NDC as someone who could do more harm than good if appointed to such an influential position. Critics argue that empowering him now, after his actions against media outlets linked to the NDC, would exacerbate the party’s division and betray the grassroots who worked tirelessly during the campaign. For these members, appointing Fianko feels like a slap in the face to the party’s loyal supporters, especially when other highly qualified individuals within the NDC are being overlooked.

The growing discontent has led to talks of protests, with some suggesting that they will take drastic action if Fianko’s appointment is confirmed. Drawing on past instances where supporters of the NPP forcibly removed a national security coordinator they disapproved of, these members warn that the National Communications Authority could become a target if Fianko takes office. There are also claims that Fianko has the support of a Minister Designate, though many NDC members feel that political influence should not override the need for fairness and loyalty to the party’s core values.

Despite the vocal opposition from some NDC factions, Fianko’s credentials cannot be easily dismissed. His extensive experience, both in Ghana and internationally, positions him as a well-qualified candidate to lead the NCA. According to the NCA website, he brings to the table a wealth of expertise gained over two decades in telecommunications regulation, spectrum management, and policy development. Fianko has also been a prominent figure on the international stage, serving as a consultant and advisor to multiple African countries and global organizations in the telecommunications field.

Moreover, his appointment is seen by some as a necessary step toward reforming and modernizing Ghana’s communications sector. With a career that spans the NCA’s ranks, starting from a National Service position to his current role as Director of the Engineering Division, Fianko has proven himself as a capable leader. His contributions to Ghana’s digital broadcasting migration, mobile licensing processes, and spectrum management are considered vital to the country’s progress in the sector.

However, beyond his qualifications, there is a broader debate among Ghanaians—especially those outside the political elite—on the nature of public sector appointments. Increasingly, there is concern that such positions should be filled based on merit and the skills required for the job, rather than political affiliations or rewards for past loyalty. The public sentiment suggests that appointing individuals based purely on political connections may hinder the country’s development rather than contribute to it.

For now, the NDC leadership faces a difficult challenge. While Fianko may be the right person for the job on paper, the growing dissatisfaction among party members, particularly those at the grassroots level, cannot be ignored. The decision regarding his appointment could have far-reaching consequences for the NDC’s unity and its future political strategies. As the debate unfolds, the question remains whether political loyalty or professional competence will ultimately shape the direction of Ghana’s communications landscape.

Read His Profile Below:

Profile: Rev. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko

Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko is an electronic communications engineer with depth of experience in radio frequency spectrum management, telecom and broadcasting regulation, policy formulation, change management, ICT industry research, writing, publishing, teaching and public speaking. He has been actively involved in the electronic communications regulatory environment in Ghana and within the Africa region over the last twenty (20) years.

In 2022, he was elected to the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) by Member countries of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to serve the global radiocommunications community for a four year term (2023-2026).

He was appointed Acting Head of the Engineering Division of the National Communications Authority on 2nd June, 2021 and as Director, Engineering in January, 2024.

As the Director of the Engineering Division, he is charged with the responsibility of leading a team of engineers and other professionals to plan, administer, manage, licence and monitor the radio frequency spectrum for telecommunications and broadcasting services in Ghana. He has additional responsibility as the Chairman of the Significant Market Power (SMP) Operations Team.

He started his career with the NCA as a National Service Person in 2004 and was thereafter engaged as a Frequency Management Officer. He has since served the Authority diligently, rising through the ranks to become Director of the Engineering Division. Over the period, he has served as a Chairman or Member of several Technical and Regulatory Committees which formulated standards / guidelines /procedures for industry regulation and made far reaching recommendations which have impacted the strategic direction of the Authority to date. For over eight (8) years Edmund served as the Recorder for the Technical/Operations Sub-Committee of the NCA Board of Directors.

At the international front, he chaired the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Task Group on Development of Spectrum Recommendations for Rural Connectivity and a member of the Technical Committee of the ITU Policy and Regulation Initiative for Digital Africa (PRIDA). He is also a Board Member of the Regional African Satellite Communication Organization (RASCOM). He previously advised the Administrations of Benin and the Gambia on Digital Broadcasting and LTE licensing respectively. He also served as a Consultant/Resource person to the ECOWAS Commission on Broadcasting and Spectrum Management on multiple occasions.

As Secretary to the Digital Broadcasting Migration Committee (DBMC) from 2010 to 2016, he coordinated the work of a multi-stakeholder national body to formulate and implement policy on the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting. He initiated several interventions in the transition process including the development of minimum specifications for DTT receivers which were adopted as an ECOWAS specification in 2013.

He played a key coordinating role in major licensing processes in Ghana including the 6th Mobile Licence in 2008, the Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) Licences in the 2600MHz band in 2010 & 2012 and the 800 MHz spectrum licences in 2015 & 2018/19, etc.

Edmund has served as a speaker or facilitator for various telecom/spectrum management/broadcasting conferences and workshops organised by the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), WorldDAB, Southern Africa Digital Broadcasting Association (SADIBA), Multichoice Africa, West African Telecom Regulators’ Association (WATRA), African Communications Regulators Network (ACRAN) for Anglophone Countries, Kemilinks International and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Edmund obtained his first degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a Masters in Communications Management degree from the Buckinghamshire (Bucks) New University, England. He also holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Applied Business Leadership and Management from the Universidad Catolica De Murcia (UCAM), Spain.

He is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) and a Member of the Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers (IEEE).

Edmund is a Minister of the Methodist Church Ghana, a published author and the founding leader of the evangelistic outreach ministry, Nkwa.Life.