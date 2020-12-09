The Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated all NDC Members of Parliament elect especially, winners in the Greater Accra Region.

An official statement signed by Jerry Johnson, the Regional Communication Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said.

The elected NDC MPs in the Region are:

1. Ada – Comfort Doyeo

2. Sege – Christian Otuteye

3. Ningo Prampram – Samuel Nartey George

4. Kpone Katamanso – Joseph Aqueteh Tettey

5. Shai Osudoku – Linda Akweley Tettey

6. Tema East – Isaac Ashai Odamten

7. Ashaiman – Ernest Henry Norgbe

8. Krowor – Agness Naa Momo Lartey

9. Korley Klottey – Dr. Ezanetor Rawlings

10. La Dadekotopon – Rita Odoley Sowah

11. Ayawaso East – Nasser Toure

12. Ayawaso North – Yussif Jajah

13. Okaikoi North – Theresa Lardi Awuni

14. Madina – Francis Xavier Sosu, Esq.

15. Adenta – Mohammed Adamu Ramadan

16. Domeabra Obom – Sophia Kareen Akuako

17. Ablekuma Central – Abdul Latif Dan

18. Ablekuma South – Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye

19. Ledzokuku – Benjamin Ayiku Nartey

20. Odododiodoo – Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The statement said: “As Regional Executives, our hearts and that of all Ghanaians go for you and it is our hope that your time in Parliament will bestow on you rich experience and strengthen you to help consolidate our fragile democracy before the end of the four year term.

“Once again, Congratulations to all NDC MPs Elect!”