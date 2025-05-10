NDC Greater Accra Organizers Condemn Harassment of McDan Group

The Greater Accra Regional Constituency Organizers Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over what it describes as increasing harassment of local entrepreneurs, particularly targeting the McDan Group of Companies and its CEO, Dr. Daniel McKorley.

The organizers highlighted what they believe is a worrying trend of pressure and intimidation directed at Ghanaian business leaders, especially those operating in the Greater Accra Region. They singled out recent developments involving Dr. McKorley, a respected businessman and founder of the McDan Group.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 9th, 2025, Deputy Secretary of the caucus, Mr. Eliis Amartei argued that such actions undermine the government’s own agenda of building a robust 24-hour economy one of the key pillars of the party’s campaign promises.

“These entrepreneurs are critical partners in our public-private development agenda. Their efforts to create decent jobs for Ghanaian youth are being stifled by unnecessary investigations and public vilification. Dr. McKorley is a national asset who has contributed significantly to job creation and economic growth. The narrative being created around Dr. McKorley is deeply troubling,” he said.

The caucus further urged President John Dramani Mahama and his administration to intervene and halt what they referred to as an “abuse of power” by certain government officials and agencies, who they allege are using state machinery to pursue personal vendettas.

Contributor: Osman Issah Abadoo