NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman Optimistic About Victory in Ablekuma Central Constituency

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence in the party’s prospects for the upcoming general elections, particularly in the Ablekuma Central constituency.

During the nationwide Special Voting exercise on December 2, 2024, Mr. Moore spoke to the media, stating that if the elections were held that day, the NDC would likely secure a decisive victory in the constituency. “I am confident that this special voting exercise in this constituency would have favored the NDC if it were the general election. We would sweep not less than 56% of the votes,” he asserted.

He reassured party supporters of the NDC’s commitment to protecting every vote, emphasizing, “We will protect every vote, even if it’s just half of one.” Moore also praised the peaceful conduct of the special voting exercise, commending the efforts of security personnel and other participants who contributed to the smooth process.

The Special Voting exercise, held as a precursor to the general elections scheduled for December 7, 2024, was conducted nationwide, with 131,478 voters expected to participate across the country. Voting took place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at designated centers. However, the Western and Eastern Regions were rescheduled to hold their Special Voting on December 5, 2024, following the recall of ballots in those regions.

As the election draws closer, the NDC remains optimistic about securing a victory in multiple constituencies, with party leaders, like Moore, expressing confidence in the party’s performance across the country.